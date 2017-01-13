Shield title contenders go head-to-head at Mooragh Park

There are three important games in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield which resumes again this week after a few weeks off.

The headline fixture without doubt will be at Mooragh Park where leaders Ramsey B host holders Southern Nomads.

The two sides met earlier in the season when Ramsey were especially weak and were thrashed 155-0.

Since that game, however, they have strung together a run of results which pushed them clear at the top of the table.

Ramsey have two games left and must win both to stand a chance.

Nomads have three games to go and must do the same.

This effectively means that the loser of this fixture will be out of contention, although whatever the result Ramsey will remain top for one more week at least.

Nomads were impressive against Western Vikings in the Manx Cup preliminary round on Saturday.

Adam Young was exceptional in the backline and Harry Catlow at number eight caught the eye in the pack.

Ramsey’s play was focussed around number eight Craig Long, but a knee ligament injury will keep him sidelined this week and his carrying and scavenging will be difficult to replace.

On paper, this looks like a Nomads win despite Ramsey having home advantage.

Elsewhere in the Shield, old rivals Douglas B and Vagabonds B will meet at Port-e-Chee.

Both are behind with their fixtures although so far Douglas have lost only the once and have beaten Nomads twice.

They have an easier run in too and are currently favourites for the title.

They should beat a Vagabonds side which has struggled all season.

Finally at King William’s College Emerging Nomads take on near neighbours Castletown.

Nomads burst Ramsey’s bubble last week and thoroughly deserved the win too. They should pick up the points here.

Fixtures: Saturday, January 14

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Wigan @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds v Port Sunlight @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Old Bedians v Ramsey @ Old Bedians ko 2.15pm

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds v Halifax @ Ballafletcher ko 1pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Ramsey B v PDMS Southern Nomads

@ Mooragh Park

Douglas B v Vagabonds B @ Port-e-Chee

Emerging Nomads v Castletown

@ King William’s College

