Snooker: Darryl Hill at UK Championship

Snooker player Darryl Hill is in action at the Betway UK Championship in York’s Barbican theatre this week.

The 20-year-old from Colby has been draw against world number 41 Mike Dunn in the first round of the prestigious competition.

Ranked 93 in the world, Hill’s best-of-11-frames contest gets under way at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

