Snooker: Hill out of UK Championship

Island snooker player Darryl Hill has lost 6-1 to world number 41 Mike Dunn in the first round of the Betway UK Championship.

Hill, who was ranked 93 in the world going into the prestigious tournament, lost the best-of-11-frames encounter at York’s Barbican theatre on Wednesday.

Dunn will now take on Cypriot player Michael Georgiou in the competition’s second round.

