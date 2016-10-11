Squash makes long-awaited comeback

Squash made its long-awaited comeback at the NSC when the Dave Karran Memorial competition was held at the refurbished courts.

The competition, now in its 18th year, provided the first opportunity for Isle of Man players to find out who had best survived the absence of courts following last year’s flood damage to the National Sports Centre. The tournament ran to a Swiss system ensuring all players competed in five matches on each night.

With a good entry, the early rounds went to seeding with a near upset when Pete Sharples took Gary Corlett to 2-3 on the Tuesday and John Watterson finally clinching it 12-10 in the fifth against Nick Platten.

Man of the tournament Mike O’Brien also had the most entertaining match of the competition when losing out to Baillie Watterson 3-2 including a 22-20 nail-biter.

Despite a smooth start to the tournament it was with regret that Rob Colquitt retired with hamstring injury that will further put back his start to the season.

As the final rounds progressed, the players from the StoneArt team eased into the final positions with Hamish Thornton, Steve Baker and Lyndon Cheetham all reaching the semi-final stages.

The final was between Ashley Sykes and Hamish Thornton and it was the latter who claimed back-to-back Dave Karran Memorial wins at a score of 3-1.