St Olave’s New Skool reclaim top spot in Snooker League

Teams in the Isle of Man Snooker League took the opportunity of the Christmas break to re-arrange some postponed games from earlier in the season.

St Olave’s New Skool went back to the top of the league with a 3-2 win over Malew 1. Roy Gelling got the Malew men off to a good start beating Paul Smyth with a good break, clearing up from brown to pink to clinch the frame.

Sean Corkish levelled the match, maintaining his unbeaten record and also moving to the top of the cumulative breaks league with a 52 and 20.

Benito Munglovi then put St Olave’s ahead but Nick Crouchman squared the match to send it into a decider.

Dan Crawley won the match for St Olave’s beating Brian Kennish 88-50. Crawley had a 21 break on the way to his win.

Port St Mary Legion were 4-1 winners away at Peel Musicians. Vinny Dale got the Musicians off to a good start taking the first frame but it was all downhill from there as George McArdle, Sean Roberts, Marc Morley and Terry Boyle won the next four for the Southerners.

In a battle of the bottom two teams, DSC Wannabes climbed above Finch Hill Rockets with a 3-2 win. The Rockets got off to a great taking the first two frames thanks to Ron Grogan and Dollin Mercer.

But then the Wannabes fight back started with Fred Corris and Stephen Harvey drawing the Douglas Snooker Club mean level. Dave Corris then took the deciding frame to complete the comeback.

ALAN VINCENT