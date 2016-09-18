Stockcar season ends with a bang at Onchan

The final meeting of the 2016 stockcar season took place at Onchan Raceway on Sunday, with the traditional demolition derby taking centre stage once again.

Josh Watson continued his winning ways taking victory in the 1st Choice Windows Ministox whites and yellows race, closely followed by Harry Watson and Danny Warburton.

Three fast, close races followed with all grades competing and race two was won by Orry Kennaugh. The third race was led from lap one by Harry Watson until the very last lap when ministox points champion Eedin Kennaugh passed him to take the win. Ted Davis followed Kennaugh closely finishing second with Watson maintaining third.

Harry Watson, Jack Dobson and Eedin Kennaugh all had turns leading race four but Davis edged ahead of both Kennaugh brothers on the last lap to take the win. The JCK meeting trophies were awarded to: 1, Eedin Kennaugh; 2, Ted Davis; 3, Orry Kennaugh.

MANN CONSTRUCTION

FORMULA 2s

David Sutcliffe led the opening laps of each Formula 2 race until he was caught and passed by Jake Clague who went on to win races one and three.

Kevin Hooper stayed ahead of Dougie Kinrade throughout race two to take the win, while ex-Banger champion Ray Corkish joined the impressive list of different drivers to race in 2016, adapting well to Gary Davenport’s Formula 2 and scoring points in race three.

Jake Clague won the meeting overall, while Dougie Kinrade was second and Kevin Hooper third. Clague was also presented with the Wilf Blundell Memorial Shield as top point-scorer over the last three meetings.

PIZZA KING

PRODUCTION RODS

With the season-long points championship still to be decided between brothers Mike and Paul Craine and only one point separating three drivers for the Dagger of Honour, everything was to race for in the Pizza King Production Rods.

Mike’s hopes went up in smoke when his engine blew up in race one, a small fire under the number 10 car bringing the race to a sudden end one lap early.

Josh Ffrench won from Paul Craine and Georgina Moore, while ex-Banger champion of the 1980s Davy Craine made a welcome return to racing at Onchan, claiming fifth behind Sarah Wass.

Josh Dallimore raced to a flag-to-flag win in race two followed by Paul Craine, Josh Ffrench, Wass, Moore and Marie Craine.

Entering the last race of the season Craine led Ffrench by one point for the Dagger of Honour.

Wass won with Ffrench a very close second, while Davy Craine retook third finishing ahead of Paul Craine which meant Ffrench won the Dagger by a single point.

The JCK meeting trophies were presented to: 1, Josh Ffrench; 2, Paul Craine; 3, Sarah Wass. The latter was also

presented with the Victory Lane Ladies’ Trophy.

A&J QUALITY

BUTCHERS BANGERS

Billy Collister made a winning return by taking the chequered flag in race one of the A&J Quality Butchers-sponsored bangers race.

Amidst all the usual carnage that everyone has come to expect, Tom Cairns finished second with Spud Collister third.

Billy Collister looked on for a second win in race two until crashing out with two laps to go, handing the victory to Tony Pitt driving the JCK-sponsored BMW. Cairns finished second ahead of Spud Collister, Ashley Harrison and Stephanie Ford.

Nick Collister led the opening laps of race three until also crashing out, allowing Pitt through to claim his second win.

The JCK Trophies were awarded to: 1, Cairns; 2, Pitt; 3, Spud Collister. Ste Collister was presented with the Banger Sword of State trophy as top point-scorer over the last three meetings.

EXIT STRATEGY

DEMOLITION DERBY

The large crowd had been entertained throughout the afternoon by the various classes, but were all there to watch the motorised mayhem of the Exit Strategy-sponsored end-of-season demolition derby.

A field of 17 cars started the race featuring machines of all shapes and sizes. Matty Walmsley was in the same Kia people carrier he won the event with last year and, along with Peter Kelly in a Chrysler Voyager, they were the largest on track. Sam Reeder tried his luck in a Ford Ka!

As soon as the green flag fell, the chaos began as Tia Molyneux was spun around ending stranded on top of the safety fence, while Kevin Goldsmith was launched airborne in front of the corner grandstand and Jack Sayle became lodged on an infield marker tyre.

Action continued all around the raceway as cars traded heavy hits, Spud Collister’s BMW and Colin Clague in the pink Citroen Saxo - which had raced in Production Rods, Bangers and the derby - went head on and received a heavy hit ending both cars’ races.

The cars were gradually eliminated and, with the last two runners bowing out together, the victory and Exit Strategy prizemoney was shared between Grant Crellin and Mark Brew.

During the afternoon lots of trophies were presented by the various sponsors. A big thank you goes out to all drivers, mechanics, staff and medics for another enjoyable season of racing.

The 2017 season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 23 at 2pm.