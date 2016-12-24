Usual raft of festive friendlies on Boxing Day

Although the leagues have taken a break until January 7, there’s still a sizeable serve of rugby action over the festive period.

On Boxing Day there is four games to take your pick from.

Kicking off the day’s action at 1pm is the annual clash between Castletown’s current XV and the club’s ‘Elder Lemons’.

This year’s match at Poulsom Park is in honour of former captain, Chris Scott, who sadly passed away earlier this year.

Just across the road at King William’s College, Southern Nomads under-30s take on the club’s over-30s, kicking off at 1.30pm.

At the same time, the always entertaining Paul Clelland Memorial match between Vagabonds and the Young Farmers takes place at Ballafletcher.

Douglas also get in on the festive act with their own under-30s v over-30s match taking place at Port-e-Chee the same afternoon, kicking-off at 1pm.

Jim Nicholson’s Front Row All-Stars will make their annual outing on Friday, December 30 against an Isle of Man Veterans side. The game will kick off under the floodlights of Mooragh Park at 6.30pm.

Festive Fixtures:

Monday, December 26

Christ Scott memorial match

Castletown v Elder Lemons

@ Poulsom Park 1pm

George Fathers Memorial

Douglas U30 v Douglas O30 ko 1pm

Paul Clelland memorial match

Vagabonds v Young Farmers

@ Ballafletcher ko 1.30pm

Nomads U30 v Nomads O30

@ King William’s College ko 1.30pm

-------------------

Friday, December 30

Front Row All-Stars v IoM Vets

@ Mooragh Park ko 6.30pm (ish)