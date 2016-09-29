Western 10 run and walk this Sunday

The 35th Western 10 road race takes place this Sunday, sponsored by the Creek Inn.

The event also incorporates the Julie Brew Memorial walking race, sponsored by Kirby Garden Centre, over the same course.

It is unlikely that anyone will better Steve Kelly’s record of 52min 04sec from 1983, but super-vet Peter Cooper is looking forward to his 20th race over the course.

The walk record is held by Peter Kaneen at 80m 44s from 2008, while the fastest time for a woman is 91.00 (2012).

Athletes must be at least 16 years of age to enter the running race and 18 to enter the walk. Signing-on for both events will be from 8am at the House of Mannannan, with the starting point is at the bottom end of Heathfield Drive, next to the Catholic Church.

The bulk of the walkers will set off at 9.15, with the runners and sub-90 minute walkers at 10.15. The presentation of awards and buffet will be at Peel football clubhouse.