Winter Walk League at Andreas

Round two of the Up & Running Winter Walking League takes place at Andreas this Sunday.

Registration will be at the the village hall (approximately 50 metres beyond the entrance to Ballalough estate).

Sign on will be from 9.15am with the event due to start at 10 o’clock.

In addition to the main 10km event there will be supporting 5km and junior age group distances.

Entry is £7 for unattached athletes, £5 athletics clubs members, £1 for all junior athletes.

Please remember to bring your race number if you competed in round one. Marshals and lap recorders are needed, please call or text Bridget on 497594 if you are able to help out.