World Squash Day at NSC this Saturday

The Isle of Man Squash Rackets Association is taking part in the Unicef’s World Squash Day on Saturday.

Various activities will be taking place at the NSC’s newly-refurbished courts with coaches on hand to offer advice to novice and experienced players alike.

Sessions take place throughout the day from 10am to 6pm. To take part just turn up on the day with £2.50.

Fore more information log on to iomsra.co.uk or take a look at www.facebook.com/IOMSRA