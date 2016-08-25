Anstey up and running at Classic TT

Bruce Anstey was finally able to complete a lap in the third qualifying session for the 2016 Isle of Man Classic TT Races presented by Bennetts, having been forced to retire early in the first two sessions.

The flying Kiwi posted a credible 113.776 on the Valvoline Racing by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda RS250 that he will race in Saturday’s Sure Lightweight Classic TT.

Michael Dunlop again reminded everyone that he will be the man to beat in Monday’s Motorsport Merchandise Superbike Classic TT Race with a lap of 123.263 (18:21.936), the fastest to date in qualifying.

Dunlop later went out on the Black Eagle Racing MV Agusta he will race in Monday’s Okells Junior Classic TT Race and promptly posted the fastest time in that class to date as well with 102.082 (22:10.572).

Competitors enjoyed the best conditions of the week so far for the third qualifying session for the Classic TT with the island bathed in sunshine on Wednesday evening.

The improved conditions were reflected in the lap times throughout the field with many of the riders now clearly dialled in and taking advantage of the dry roads to post their best times of the week.

Michael Rutter, Ivan Lintin, Dean Harrison and James Hillier all posted 122+mph laps in the Superbike class, their fastest of the week so far, on their opening laps of the session.

Gary Johnson riding the Team York Suzuki and Jamie Coward on a Mistral Racing Kawasaki were first away from the Grandstand. Johnson led on the road to the first checkpoint at Glen Helen on the opening lap but his time was soon eclipsed by a number of riders, including Hillier on the Greenall Racing Kawasaki, Rutter on the Winfield Harris Yamaha and Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki.

Local man Dan Kneen moved into the top three at Ballaugh on the opening lap riding a Mistral Racing Kawasaki ahead of Harrison, with Hillier and Rutter leading the session and Lintin completing the top five on the Devitt RC Express Racing Kawasaki.

Rutter’s opening lap of 122.337 was the fastest, a couple of seconds ahead of Lintin (122.089) with Harrison (122.084) completing the top three. Michael Dunlop posted an opening lap of 116.937 but was clearly biding his time before his session-topping second lap.

In the concurrent Classic TT Lightweight session, Ian Lougher who has topped the leaderboard for the first two qualifying sessions, was reported as a retirement at Braddan Bridge on his opening lap while Dan Cooper was also a retirement at Ballacraine.

However, there was no such misfortune for Bruce Anstey who was able to complete his first lap of the meeting – 113.776 (19:53.819) – just over a second off Lougher’s fastest qualifying time to date for the class set in the previous evening’s session. He followed this up with a second lap of 113.571.

Paul Owen on the Team 98 Honda and Phil Harvey on the CSC Racing Honda both posted competitive times in finishing second and third fastest qualifiers on the night with 110.068 and 109.077 respectively.

However, with a number of competitors in both the Superbike and Lightweight classes still circulating, a red-flag incident at the Creg-ny-Baa curtailed the session and after a short delay, the bikes that remained on the course returned under yellow flags and were short-lapped.

This meant that the second session, for Senior and Junior Classic TT machines was delayed by over 20 minutes before the session finally got underway just before 7.40pm. Morecambe-based duo John McGuinness and Alan Oversby had already set off on the Winfield Paton and Davies Motorsport Honda respectively before completing laps under waved yellow flags.

Dean Harrison was an early retirement on the Black Eagle Racing MV in the Junior session at Ballacraine while Oversby also returned shortly after setting off on his second attempt at a competitive lap.

John McGuinness also retired on his second lap but the Team Winfield Paton mantle was picked up by his team-mate Conor Cummins who posted the fastest time of the session with 107.199 (21:07.066) while fellow Paton-riding Maria Costello was the second fastest on the night with 105.044 (21:33.554) from Dominic Herbertson (104.902).

Michael Dunlop’s first completed lap on the Black Eagle Racing MV Agusta topped the qualifying leaderboard for the Junior class, beating Rutter’s time from the previous evening while Coward (101.640) riding the Ted Woof Honda and William Dunlop (100.977) were also both inside Rutter’s previous fastest time for the class.

Ben Wylie was reported as off but unhurt at Laurel Bank in the Superbike session while Tom Snow was also uninjured after coming off at the Nook.

MANX GRAND PRIX

Isle of Man riders again dominated the headlines in Wednesday evening’s qualifying session for the Manx Grand Prix powered by IMGold.

Andrew Dudgeon clocked the fastest time to date in the Junior MGP class with a lap of 117.824 (19:12.808), while Michael Evans and Brendan Fargher posted laps of 112.591 and 110.830 respectively in the Newcomer A session.

Maidstone’s Tom Weedon opened up with a lap of 117.325 in the Junior class ahead of Dudgeon who was timed at 117.17 with another local rider Glenn Harrison (116.650) the third fastest on the opening lap, but Dudgeon then moved to the top of the board with his second lap.

Other notable performances came from Gateshead’s Davey Lambert with 116.461 while fellow northeast-based rider Richard Charlton posted 116.281 to complete the top five.

With the top 13 qualifiers riding linked Junior machines for the Senior class, it was left to Skerries-based David Lumsden riding the Martin Bullock Manxsport Suzuki in 14th as the first Senior machine in the session with 113.211.

However, with a number of competitors in the Senior, Junior and Newcomers A session still circulating, the aforementioned red-flag incident at Creg-ny-Baa curtailed the session before the bikes that remained on the course returned under yellow flags and were short-lapped.

This meant that the second session, for SuperTwin/Lightweight and Newcomers B riders was delayed by over 20 minutes before the session finally got underway just before 7.40pm.

Dan Sayle continued to dominate the Lightweight class, opening with a lap of 106.12 before posting 106.187 on his second lap. Rikki McGovern (104.101) and Nick Anderson (102.661) both posted their fastest times of the week while Alex Sinclair and James Caswell also went over the ton.

In the SuperTwin class Jamie Hodson, from the Wigan racing dynasty, posted the fastest time of the week (111.977) while Dean Osborne (110.875) and David Lumsden (110.224) completed the fastest three times for the night and the week.

Australian Paul Van Der Heiden improved on his fastest time of the week on his second lap of the night with 106.278 while Jonathan Perry (104.534) and Marc Ironside (103.457) also noticeably improved on their best times.

In the Newcomers A session Stuart Hall (Kates) was reported to be off but unhurt while Andrew Cuthbert (Sarah’s), Shaun Wynne (Creg-ny-Baa) and James Hinchcliffe (Graham’s) were all taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment and assessment.

Cuthbert received head injuries and Hinchliffe was reported to have leg injuries while Shaun Wynne was described as okay.

SCHEDULE CHANGE

In a change to the advertised schedule Manx Grand Prix competitors will now be participating in Thursday’s qualifying session.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson has commented: ‘As we lost Saturday’s session and had reduced track time tonight (Wednesday), we want to give all competitors in all classes the opportunity for additional laps so have changed the advertised schedule.’

The roads close will close at 6pm until no later than 9pm and the revised schedule for Manx Grand Prix competitors is as follows:

6.20-7.10pm - Classic TT Superbike and Lightweight/MGP Senior and Junior, MGP Newcomers A

7.15-8.05pm - Classic TT Senior and Junior/MGP Lightweight and Supertwin, Newcomers B