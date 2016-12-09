As Guy sets off on another epic, will he return to the TT in 2017?

As Guy Martin sets off on his latest two-wheel epic (a 4,800 mile cycle round the coast of the British Isles), the speculation rumbles on about a possible return to the TT.

Last week’s edition of MCN ran a speculative story about a possible return to road racing for the TT celebrity, but while the door remains open at Tyco BMW, the chances look no better than slim.

‘I don’t know if I’m done with the TT or not,’ he said on a recent visit to New Zealand. ‘I’ve done well as a part-time racer, so could walk away with no regrets. But I’m still undecided.’

‘I’m stopping filming for a year to get the trucking business back to where we need to be and I’ll take some time to think about stuff,’ he added. ‘If I do go back [to racing], it’ll be a dedicated year of my life – that’s what it takes to win.’

He had no road racing outings this year, even though Tyco BMW promised to have a bike at Guy’s disposal any time riding it took his fancy. And team boss Philip Neill has left the door open again for him in 2017.

As Stephen Davison wrote: ‘There is little love lost between Guy and Ian Hutchinson, so would Guy really want to go and risk having to play second fiddle to his old foe?’

Having just returned from New Zealand, where he took to the controls of a speedway sidecar as reported in last week’s Manx Independent, Guy is undertaking one of his toughest challenges yet.

In the early hours of Sunday, Martin started his attempt to cycle all the way round the circumference of England, Wales and Scotland some 4,802 miles.

The record for this, which was set back in 1984, stands at 22 days. Guy is planning to ride roughly 250 miles a day to complete the challenge in only 20.

Martin described the record attempt as a: ‘Bl**dy long way on a pushbike’ and his ‘biggest job yet’ on a YouTube video posted on his official website earlier this week. He finished by saying ‘We like a challenge though.’