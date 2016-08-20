Billy Redmayne memorial night

A charity fundraiser in aid of the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund is taking place at the Corn Mill, Laxey this Sunday, August 21 from 4pm onwards.

Live music will be provided by Fugue State and hot/cold food will be available.

There will be guest speakers from the MGP and TT, in addition to an auction and raffle.

Tickets are £15 (adult), under-16s £5, under-fives free.

Contact Hannah on 07932 584111 or Leanne 07624 311544 if you have any items to donate.