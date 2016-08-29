Classic TT: Dunlop doubles up

Michael Dunlop completed a Classic TT Bank Holiday Monday double this afternoon.

After winning the morning’s Okell’s Junior race, the Ballymoney man broke lap and race records on his way to a blistering victory in the four-lap Motorsport Merchandise Superbike contest.

Dunlop brought home the 1100cc Team Classic Suzuki, 19.259 seconds ahead of TT rival Dean Harrison, with James Hillier a further 17.042s down in third. All three were inside the old race record.

Having set a outright Classic TT lap record of 126.808mph (17 minutes 51.128 seconds), Dunlop joked: ‘It’s alright for an old thing. The big girl worked really well. It’s a pig, but it’s my pig!’

Michael Rutter finished fourth, with Jamie Coward fifth and Austrian Horst Saiger sixth. William Dunlop was next home in seventh with Ramsey’s Conor Cummins rounding out the top eight.

Fellow Manxman Ryan Kneen was 14th.

Full report in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.