Classic TT: Dunlop wins Junior race

Michael Dunlop won Monday morning’s four-lap Okell’s Junior Classic TT.

The Ballymoney ace clinched his third Classic victory after enjoying a race-long battle with Michael Rutter.

Dunlop had led the contest until he had to re-fuel the 350cc MV Agusta at the end of lap two. The bigger tank of Rutter’s Honda K4 Drixton meant he didn’t have to stop and he took to the head of the corrected time charts at the start of lap three.

Dunlop, however, was not to be beaten and chipped away at Rutter’s 38-second lead and by the time the pair reached Ballaugh on lap four Dunlop was back in front, eventually finishing 10.053 seconds ahead.

Michael quipped after the race: ‘I didn’t think someone as fat as me could win a race like this! It’s a fantastic package - I love riding this bike.’

Rutter added: ‘I knew it was going to be hard to beat Michael on the MV, but I rode the wheels off my bike.’

A further one minute and 19 seconds back on the top two in third was Alan Oversby. Cameron Donald, Dan Cooper and Daniel Webb completed the top six. Island resident Dave Madsen-Mygdal finished ninth.

Fuller report in Tuesday’s Examiner.