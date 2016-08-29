Classic TT: Four excluded from Superbike race

Four of the leading finishers in Monday afternoon’s Superbike Classic TT have been disqualified after technical infringements were discovered with their machines.

All four were on ZXR 750 Kawasakis, namely James Hillier and Horst Saiger from the Greenall Racing team, Jamie Coward (Mistral Racing) and runner-up Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering).

There were suggestions that the infringements discovered at post-race technical inspections surrounded the use of quick-shifter gear-change systems fitted to their machines, although there were also rumours of over-sized engines.

The revised top three sees Michael Dunlop remain top on the Team Classic Suzuki, with Michael Rutter up to second on the Winfield Harris Yamaha and William Dunlop third on the Herheim Racing Kawasaki.

Local rider Conor Cummins moves up from eighth to fourth on the Padgett’s Yamaha OWO1.