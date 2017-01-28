Coward hoping to repay faith shown by Radcliffe’s Racing

Jamie Coward is hoping for more success on Manx roads this season, having penned a two-year deal with local team Radcliffe’s Racing.

The southern outfit officially launched its 2017 team at an event at Castletown Civic Centre on Saturday night where it was confirmed that Coward will ride ex-PTR high-spec CBR600 Honda and a 2015 superstock spec BMW S1000RR at this year’s TT.

The 25-year-old from Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire will compete in the two Supersport races as well as the Superstock, Superbike and Senior TT events at the 2017 meeting.

Last year’s runner-up in the Privateers’ Championship, Coward is also expected to tackle the Post-TT - having claimed a hat-trick of race wins in last year’s Pre-TT - and Southern 100 over the Billown course, as well as the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in Northern Ireland plus the four meetings at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

As a warm-up to the NW200, Coward will also contest a round of the British championships (BSB).

Billown is very much the local course for the Radcliffe’s Racing team which is run by Chris Lennon, owner of Radcliffe’s Butchers which is based on Malew Street only a few hundred yards away from the start and finish straight.

Coward made his Mountain Course debut in the 2010 Manx Grand Prix meeting, finishing fourth in the Newcomers A race which he followed up with a fine fourth place in the Junior MGP the following year.

He first appeared at the TT in 2013 and last year recorded a personal best lap of 126.54mph in the Senior TT race. He has a career highest-placed finish of seventh from last year’s Lightweight TT and also recorded a pair of 12th-place finishes in the Supersport races in 2016.

His only Mountain Course podium came in the 2013 500cc Classic TT and he has achieved nine top-20 finishes in his TT career to date.

Speaking at Saturday’s launch event, Coward commented: ‘Having known Chris (Lennon) for a number of years I was thrilled when he approached me to ride for Radcliffe’s Racing.

‘When he told me about the team he had put together and the plans they had for 2017 and 2018 I knew it was a great opportunity for me to further my road racing career.

‘I can’t thank him enough and I hope I can repay his faith by getting good results on the bikes he and the team have lined up.’

Lennon was equally pleased with the deal: ‘We’re delighted to have signed Jamie and with a two-year deal we think that we can help him to break into the top 10 at the TT given his consistent top-20 results in the island.

‘He’s a really talented rider with a proven track record around the Mountain Course and he’s definitely ready to make the next step up.

‘I feel the team has the passion for what we are doing and we all have the same goal of winning races. We are really keen to talk to potential partners and sponsors who share our vision.’