Crutchlow awarded Torrens Trophy

Cal Crutchlow has been awarded the Royal Automobile Club’s coveted Torrens Trophy for being the first British rider to win a premier class world championship motorcycle Grand Prix in 35 years.

The trophy has only been awarded nine times in its history and only when the club feels that the achievement justifies it.

The award ceremony took place at Pall Mall in London on Tuesday, when 31-year-old Cal said: ‘I feel very privileged that the Royal Automobile Club considers me worthy of it.

‘It’s taken a long time, and a lot of hard work, and it’s an honour to be recognised by such well-respected industry figures.’

The other two riders shortlisted were Michael Dunlop and Cal’s fellow Isle of Man resident, double World Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea.

Last year’s winner was Ian Hutchinson.