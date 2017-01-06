Dan Hegarty to ride for Top Gun Racing at 2017 TT

Reigning TT Privateer champion Dan Hegarty has joined forces with Top Gun Racing for this year’s meeting.

The Nottinghamshire rider will be piloting the new Honda Fireblade SP2 and CBR 600 at the TT as well as the North West 200, Southern 100, Ulster Grand Prix and Oliver’s Mount. The team will have support from Honda Racing and will be working with Maxton suspension.

Top Gun team owner Adrian ‘Wurz’ Cox, said: ‘Dan was our number one choice for 2017 as his ability and his desire to win are unquestionable. We believe that in Dan and the new Honda Fireblade we have a winning combination.”

Speaking about the deal, Hegarty commented: ‘I am so happy to be riding with Wurz and the Top Gun team in 2017. Wurz is not a salesman – he’s a hands on team manager and a very genuine guy.

‘Already he has under-promised and over delivered in many ways – my kind of guy! How he has grown the Top Gun team over the last few years is a great story and it will be a real team effort to achieve good results.’

The team will begin testing in February with their first outing planned for the Spring Cup at Oliver’s Mount at the end of April.