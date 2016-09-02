Delay to Senior MGP

Friday’s Manx Grand Prix action has been delayed by an hour following the overnight rain.

With the roads still damp in places, clerk of the course Gary Thompson has opted to delay the race schedule in order to allow the roads to dry.

Roads will now close at 10.30am, with the four-lap Full Factory Winnerswear Senior Manx Grand Prix getting underway at 11.15am.

The course is then due to open again at 1.25pm.

Schedule for Friday, September 2

10.30am - Roads close around the course

11.15am - Full Factory Winnerswear Senior Manx Grand Prix (four laps)

1.25pm - Roads scheduled to open around the course