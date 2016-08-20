First Manx Grand Prix session rained off

The first qualifying sessions for the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT at the Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling has been cancelled because of the weather.

The action at the 2016 meeting had been due to get underway at 5.20pm on Saturday afternoon but, with extremely wet weather around the island, clerk of the course Gary Thompson took the decision to cancel the evening’s racing.

Monday’s session will now begin with a speed-controlled lap for Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix newcomers at 6.20pm.

Thomspon would like to thank the marshals who committed to officiating for the session following the appeal for registrations earlier in the week.