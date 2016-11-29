Four Tyco BMWs stolen from van after NEC show

Four Tyco BMW race bikes were stolen from a TAS Racing race transporter parked overnight Sunday/Monday outside the Premier Inn, close to Birmingham Airport.

The bikes had been on display at Motorcycle Live at the nearby National Exhibition Centre.

They included the treble-winning bike Ian Hutchinson rode to victory in this year’s Superstock TT, North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix; Guy Martin’s 2015 TT Superbike and two machines ridden in this year’s BSB series by Christian Iddon.

West Midlands Police are appealing for any information (a white Ford Transit van was apparently seen taking the bikes away).

Team manager Philip Neill, said: ‘We put our heart and soul into motorcycle racing and these bikes have real sentimental value to us.

‘For this to happen is just devastating, especially as the bikes were only at Motorcycle Live so that race fans could see them up close and personal.’

