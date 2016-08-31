Further delay to today’s MGP racing

Wednesday’s race schedule in the Manx Grand Prix has been delayed as a result of the overnight wet weather.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson has been advised by the Met Office that the weather will improve during the course of the day, but the issue is the state of the roads as they are currently wet.

Therefore a decision has been made to delay the action by an hour, with the roads now due to close at 11.00am.

The four-lap Mylchreests Group Junior MGP will be first away at 11.45am followed by the four-lap MGP Supporters Club Supertwin/Lightweight at 2.30pm.

There will then be a one-lap MGP Senior qualifying session between 4.25-4.50pm before roads are due to open at 5pm.

Revised schedule

11.00am - roads close around the course

11.45am - Mylchreests Group Junior Manx Grand Prix (four laps)

2.30pm - Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club Supertwin/Lightweight Race (four laps)

4.25-4.50pm - MGP Senior qualifying session (one lap)

5pm - Roads Scheduled To Open