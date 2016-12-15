Guy pulls out of latest bid

Guy Martin’s bid to cycle round Great Britain before Christmas came to a halt last week, after only four days.

Commenting about the failed ride, he said: ‘Well it’s not gone quite to plan. I’ve cycled more than 11,000 miles this year, including the Tour Divide in America, and the cross-desert challenge in China in October.

‘I was back at work for a few days, then straight to New Zealand for 10 days racing motorbikes. I was only back for a few more days and then off on my bike round Britain.

‘I badly pulled my Achille’s tendon on the left side on the first day, but thought I’d just get my head down and work through it, I kept good miles up and got to John O’Groats from Grimsby in four days and eight hours, about 800 miles.

‘But my leg was getting worse. I thought I would be able to keep going and maybe do the whole lot in 30 days [he was aiming for 20], but I knew I’d be jiggered for a long time after and maybe even have serious long-term damage, which would mean I couldn’t do the serious cycle trip I’ve got in my head for next year.

‘So I’ve put my pushbike back in the shed for the rest of the year, giving my leg a chance to recover. I’m back at work and I realise I need to listen to my body more.

‘By just manning up I was papering over the cracks. It is what it is. I’ve got to stop it before it stops me, and it did stop me.’