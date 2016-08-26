Harrison on a charge at Classic TT

Dean Harrison posted the fastest time of the week so far with a 123.580mph lap on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki in the Superbikes during Thursday evening’s Bennett’s Classic TT session.

Conditions around the Mountain Course were definitely cooler than the previous evening but the pace was undoubtedly heating up on the roads.

Michael Rutter on the Harris Yamaha was first to Glen Helen and was three seconds ahead of Harrison. The Midlands-based rider had extended that to almost six seconds by Ramsey but was reported to have retired shortly after at the Waterworks, leaving Harrison to top the board with his opening lap.

Bruce Anstey also completed his first lap on the Valvoline Racing by Padgetts Motorcycles YZR 500 with 121.18mph while Danny Webb (120.12) clocked his first 120mph of the meeting on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69.

Gary Johnson (Team York Suzuki) and James Hillier (Greenall Racing Kawasaki) both moved into the overall top-five leaderboard in the Superbike class with impressive opening laps of 122.56mph and 122.12mph respectively, while Jamie Coward on the Mistral Racing Kawasaki also posted his first 120mph lap of the meeting.

Michael Dunlop, after some chassis changes, posted a relatively sedate time – for him - of 120.51mph and Ivan Lintin, another rider who was high up on the overall leaderboard, was reported as an early retirement at Ballacraine.

In the Lightweight Classic TT class Manx rider Ryan Kneen posted the fastest lap on the night with a lap of 111.63mph and moved into the top three overall in qualifying, behind Ian Lougher’s time from Tuesday and Anstey’s from Wednesday. Davy Morgan and Phil Harvey also clocked laps of more than 109mph.

However, with riders in both classes still on the course the session was red-flagged from sectors one to eight following an incident at Churchtown on the approach to Ramsey in the concurrent Manx Grand Prix qualifying session and the session was brought to a halt shortly before 6.45pm.

It was a shame for Harrison as the Bradford rider was on a charge on his second flying lap and had reached Glen Helen in a time of 4.28.077, five seconds faster than Rutter’s time for the sector on his opening lap and 10 seconds ahead of his own time on the first lap.

Unfortunately, while the road was being swept ahead of the Classic TT Junior and Senior Classic TT session, the mist came in on the mountain section and clerk of the course Gary Thompson ended the session at 7.20pm.

As a result of the shortened session Thompson announced, in a change to Friday’s final qualifying session schedule, that the Classic TT Senior and Junior machines would have first use of the track followed by the Superbikes and Lightweight machines.

Manx Grand Prix

Local rider Andrew Dudgeon continued to dominate the IMGold Manx Grand Prix in the fourth qualiying session on Thursday evening.

The Ramsey rider again topped the leaderboard in the Junior class, improving his fastest lap to 118.96mph, fractionally outside a sub 19-minute lap. Tom Weedon (118.23), Barry Lee Evans (117.26) and Glenn Harrison (116.94) all improved on their lap times ahead of next Wednesday’s Mylchreest Group Junior Manx Grand Prix.

With many riders opting to run Junior machines in the Senior Manx Grand Prix, David Lumsden on the Martin Bullock Manxsport Suzuki was the fastest Senior machine, posting a lap of 115.98mph (19:31.105) to improve on his fastest time of the week.

In the Newcomers A class Austrian rider Julian Trummer was the fastest on the night, improving on his fastest lap with a time of 109.37 (20.41.911) from Michael Evans (106.51).

James Bucket, the rider involved in the aforementioned incident at Churchtown, was taken by airmed to Noble’s Hospital where he was reported to have fractures while Richard Lambourne also came off his machine at Quarterbridge and was reported to have a bruised elbow.