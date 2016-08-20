It could be a soggy start to Festival of Motorcycling

There could be a delayed start to the 2016 Festival of Motorcycling if the forecast for Saturday is anything to go by.

Heavy rain is forecast on Friday and showers with the odd bright patch are expected on Saturday, along with fairly strong winds.

Roads are scheduled to close at 5pm (one hour earlier than the TT) and the first session will feature the regular speed-controlled lap for newcomers under the guidance of travelling marshals and experienced riders at 5.20.

An untimed session for Senior and Junior MGP machines will follow, then at 6.30pm there will be a further session for Classic TT Senior and Junior machines, together with Lightweight and Supertwin MGP bikes. Newcomers will have time for a further lap at the end of the session.

From Monday to Friday next week, roads will close at 6pm enabling the first bikes to get away at 6.20.

This year sees a slimmed-down field of 40 newcomers in two classes.

The leading locals are two former motocross riders, Mikey Evans and Brendan Fargher, who have both adapted well to circuit racing over the past two or three years - indeed they won Andreas Racing Association’s restricted licence holders’ contest back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

The only other local likely to start is Jamie Williams of Douglas on a 600 Honda.

A reduced number of overseas riders have been awarded entries this year, under the watchful eye of newly-appointed clerk of the course Gary Thompson, but there are riders from as far afield as Spain, New Zealand, Austria, France, Denmark, Australia and Greece.

Ramsey’s Andrew Dudgeon, runner-up in last year’s Supertwin race and third in the Senior, is again likely to feature prominently, along with fellow locals Glenn Harrison, Dean Osborne and top sidecar TT passenger Dan Sayle who is riding a NSF250 Moto3 Honda in the Lightweight.

From off-island, Blenheim-based kiwi Mike Moulai will be gunning for glory on Des and Dot Collins’s Kawasakis, along with Irishmen Andrew Farrell and Dennis Booth, Tom Weeden of Maidstone, Davey Lamberty of Gateshead, Jamie Hodson of Wigan, Mike Minns of Durham and Rhys Hardisty of Abergavenny.

Former TT and MGP winner Nick Jefferies, runner-up in last year’s Supertwin race, is back to hopefully go one place higher at the age of 63.

The Classic TT entry is led by John McGuinness, Michael Dunlop, Bruce Anstey, Michael Rutter, Conor Cummins, Dan Kneen, Ivan Lintin, Dean Harrison, Olie Linsdell, Cam Donald, Ian Lougher, William Dunlop, James Hillier, Dean Harrison and Dan Cooper.

But there is late disappointment that Lee Johnston and Australian David Johnson will be non-starters after suffering hefty falls in last week’s Ulster Grand Prix.

Gary Johnson has been drafted in to take namesake Dave Johnson on the Team York Suzuki XR69 in the Superbike race on Bank Holiday Monday.

Michael Dunlop has meantime concluded an 11th-hour deal to ride for Black Eagle Racing in the Senior and Junior Classic events on the MV Agustas that fellow Ulsterman Lee Johnston was down to ride.

He will also be aiming for his third win in the Superbike category on Steve Wheatman’s XR69 Suzuki. Michael’s only finish to date in the 500cc race came in the inaugural Classic TT in 2013 when he took seventh.

HAVE A GO FUN DAY ENDURO AT BRIDE ON SUNDAY

Ramsey MCC is holding a ‘Have a Go’ fun enduro at West Kimmeragh, near Bride this Sunday, starting at 10am. It will include a couple of timed sessions for adult and youth riders. Enter on the day, refreshments available.

Manx Two Day Trial preview in next week’s edition.