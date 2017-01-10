Joe Thompson to make TT debut at 18 years of age

Scarborough regular Joe Thompson will make his TT debut this June riding for Team ILR (Ian Lougher Racing).

At 18, the York teenager looks likely to be the youngest competitor in this year’s event. He will campaign a Kawasaki ZX6R in the two four-lap Monster Energy Supersport races.

Last year, at Oliver’s Mount, he won all eight races he entered including the Stu Reed Lightweight Trophy on a Moto 3 Honda. The race was previously won by Lougher and Chris Palmer. Thompson also grabbed victory in the Phil Mellor Trophy race where he was on a 250cc Yamaha.

He also rode the British Supersport Championship, where he scored points on numerous occasions.