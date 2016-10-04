Jonathan Rea extends lead in Superbike World series

Jonathan Rea extended his lead in the FIM Superbike World Championship with a fourth and a second in the latest round of the series at Magny Cours last weekend.

Superpole winner Rea rider started Saturday’s race with full wet tyres on his factory Kawasaki, but stopped to swap to intermediates when the track began to dry. He later wished he had gone for full slicks as the track rapidly began to dry out.

In the second 21-lap race on Sunday, Rea returned to the podium with second place behind Ducati’s Chaz Davies to extend his championship lead over Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes to 48 points.

With three rounds remaining, Rea has 426 points, Sykes 378 and Davies 345, with the next round at Jerez, Spain on October 15-16.

‘Second place was the best I could do and I am happy with the way I rode,’ said Jonathan yesterday. ‘It is nice to extend the championship lead, if by one point after Lausitzring last time and by another single point in France. Championships can be won by a point so every one is important.’