Kneen and Cummins all set for the Macau GP

Conor Cummins and Dan Kneen are both in Macau for the 50th anniversary Macau Grand Prix this Saturday.

Practising began last evening at 11.30pm GMT (7.30am Thursday in Macau), with the first qualifying session at 7.45am this morning (3.45pm Macau).

Cummins is astride one of Honda Racing’s two CBR1000RR Fireblade machine alongside John McGuinness, while Kneen will ride Mar-Train Racing’s YZF-R1M Yamaha.

The popular event, on the Armco-lined 3.8-mile Guia street circuit, attracts competitors from across Europe, America and Asia.

Cummins, who has previously qualified on pole, is hoping to finish his 2016 season in style with a podium finish, or by taking his debut win at the circuit. Last year the two-metre man finished seventh.

‘I really can’t wait to get started,’ said Conor before jetting to China last weekend. ‘Macau is a superb event and I love racing there. Last year was the first time I raced the Honda Fireblade there and it was faultless throughout.

‘I started the race from seventh and finished seventh, but the competition was strong and racing from the word go was wheel-to-wheel. Everyone on track wants that win, so from the start it’s very close.’

Although fellow Manxman Kneen has also contested the event on several occasions, it is the first time that his team Mar-Train has visited Macau.

With Kneen missing out on the TT because of injury, team boss Tim Martin was keen to add another road race to the calendar and he said that none was more appealing than the iconic two and four-wheel motorsport event in south-east Asia, 40 miles west of Hong Kong.

Kneen scored a ninth place finish there in 2012 but he has his sights set on the podium this time around.

‘There are so many fast guys on the grid this year, many of whom are specialists round Macau, so to even get a top six will be challenging,’ he said.

‘I think the R1M will be suited to a lot of the circuit, it turns really well on the front end and you spend a lot of time in one gear, which will suit its power delivery.

‘I haven’t been for a couple of years but we have a few sessions to get up to speed so I’m looking forward to ending a difficult year on a high for Mar-Train and Yamaha UK.’

Further qualifying takes place this evening (Thursday) at 11.30 GMT, while the 50th edition of the Suncity Group Macau Grand Prix takes place over 12 laps on Saturday at 7.30am GMT. It will be screened live on BT Sport 3.

Reports next week.