Kneen and Cummins among Macau Grand Prix entry

Manx pair Conor Cummins and Dan Kneen are on the entry list for next month’s Macau Grand Prix.

Cummins will be in Honda Racing team colours for the Far East meeting that takes place between November 17-20, while Kneen will campaign the Mar Train Yamaha on the Guia street circuit after missing this year’s TT through injury.

Also named among the 28-rider entry are Mountain Course stars Ian Hutchinson, John McGuinness, Michael Rutter, Martin Jessopp, Gary Johnson and last year’s Macau winner Peter Hickman.

Michael Dunlop, who hasn’t competed at Macau since 2011, is again absent from the entry along with Lee Johnston, Dean Harrison and David Johnson.