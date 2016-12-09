kneen loses yamaha ride

Dan Kneen is on the search for a new team after Lisburn-based Mar-Train Racing announced it was quitting road racing on Friday morning.

The team, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful, is run by heavy haulage company chief Tim Martin and his wife Sonya, who have been involved in the sport for the past 11 years.

‘This has been a tough decision to make,’ said Martin. ‘My heart is telling me to continue but in my head I know it is the right time for us to step down both as a team and a family.

‘I’ve had numerous discussions with Yamaha Motor UK over the past couple of months and the package they have put together for us for the next two years is extremely tempting.

‘I am sorry to have to let them down but when I consider the personal commitment required for another two years I just feel that a decade has been enough and it is time to step back.’

Mar-Train has been involved with many top quality riders over the years, highlighted on the short circuits by Stuart Easton’s British Supersport Championship win in 2013. Alastair Seeley came close to retaining the title 12 months later, but he did give team its first international road race victories when he scored a double at the North West 200 that year.

For 2015 and 2016, Mar-Train were given factory support when they were made the official Yamaha UK road race team.

Two years developing the new YZF-R1M brought it’s own challenges, but podium finishes on the R6 at the TT in 2015 for Gary Johnson, along with Scarborough wins for Dean Harrison, plus early season success for Dan Kneen this year at Tandragee set the team up well.

Unfortunately, a training injury for the Manxman put him out of the TT, but he bounced back with podium successes at the Southern 100, Ulster Grand Prix and Oliver’s Mount kept the team in the spotlight.

Kneen was as surprised as anyone by the news: ‘It was a shock to me to be informed that Mar-Train Racing has decided to stop racing with immediate effect as things were all agreed months ago to go again next season. But they’ve had a change of heart and this leaves me without a ride.

‘I’m already getting a list together of teams to contact and hopefully get a deal in place that will give me my best shot at next season.’