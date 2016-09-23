Lampkin’s TT wheelie challenge postponed 24 hours

Motorcycle trials icon Dougie Lampkin’s bid to wheelie round the TT Course has been put back 24 hours because of high winds.

A statement from event organisers Red Bull this morning said: ‘Expected wind conditions of 55mph gusts mean that unfortunately Dougie Lampkin will not be able to attempt his 37.7 mile wheelie of the Isle of Man TT course scheduled for Saturday at 5pm.

‘With the safety of Dougie, the event convoy and other road users the primary concern, Dougie’s Wheelie will be postponed until 5pm on Sunday.’

The former island resident is to attempt to wheelie continuously round the entire TT Course in a stunt that is likely to take up to two hours to complete.

It will be screened as it happens on Red Bull TV, offering viewers around the globe the opportunity to watch action from the Snaefell Mountain Course live for the first time.

The 12-time world champion is not taking the challenge lightly and will be watching the weather forecast closely over the next couple of days as he puts the finishing touches to what is a very tough bid.

‘I’ve had to make some modifcations to my Vertigo trials bike to make it a little easier to ride on one wheel for such a sustained period of time,’ said the 40-year-old Yorkshireman, who lived in the island for about a decade at the peak of his illustrious career.

The attempt will start at 5pm from the TT Grandstand and will offer Dougie a challenge from the word go when attempting to wheelie down Bray Hill.

The bike has a larger fuel tank and footrests on the ends of the rear spindle, while a small electric motor will keep the front wheel spinning at all times to assist the gyroscopic effect.

‘Strong winds are my biggest fear. I know how bad it can get on the mountain, so if it’s a windy day it could cause major issues for me,’ he added.

Lampkin’s unique challenge will take place under a rolling road closure order (left-hand lane only - course direction) between 5pm and 8.30pm at the very latest.

Safety and warning vehicles will be positioned to the front and rear of the short convoy to protect Dougie’s position in the middle of what will be a slow-moving cavalcade.

Lampkin’s own team of advance motorcycle riders will keep him advised of forward conditions via a mobile communication centre, while Police outriders will hopefully ensure his uninterrupted passage through all the major junctions on the course.

The live coverage will be captured by the pursuit motorcycle and helicopter, then beamed back to redbull.tv and the Red Bull TV app.

Viewers will have the opportunity to play along via a free smartphone simulator game released this week for download on dougie.redbull.tv