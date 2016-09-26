Lampkin wheelies entire TT Course

Dougie Lampkin has successfully wheelied around the entire TT Course.

The trials ace had originally been due to attempt the arduous feat on Saturday evening but poor weather - most notably strong winds - meant that the event was postponed until Sunday.

Setting off from the TT Grandstand, the former island resident’s challenge was screened around the world live on Redbull TV as he embarked on the iconic 37.7-mile course.

Although the weather was much improved from Saturday, Lampkin still had to tackle strong winds over the mountain but defied the odds to successfully navigate his way around the course in just over an hour and a half.

