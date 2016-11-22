Macau GP: Hickman wins as Cummins finishes fourth

Conor Cummins rode a solid race to grab fourth place in the closing stages of the Macau Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Ramsey rocket was elevated one place on the penultimate lap when BSB regular Glenn Irwin was forced to retire.

Dan Kneen finished 11th in a total field of 26 riders, all bar five of which are tt regulars.

Martin Jessopp was on pole position for the 12-lap race, but it was Peter Hickman, back on a BMW for the first time in 12 months, who produced a stunning performance to take the laurels by half-a-second from eight-time winner Michael Rutter in a Bathams BMW 1-2.

Rutter, fastest in initial qualifying, led the race for most of the distance before Hickman nicked it in the closing stages to notch up his second win in succession.

Jessopp was another 0.12 of a second down in third, with Cummins at an extended margin of 20s in fourth on what what his and John McGuinness’s last outings on the old Fireblades before the new model arrives for 2017.

McGuinness had to settle for seventh behind Horst Saiger and Stuart Easton after a bad start.

Ian Hutchinson was eighth on the Tyco BMW, in front of Irishman Derek Sheils, England’s Dan Cooper and Manxman Dan Kneen on the Mar-Train Yamaha.

Highlights of the 50th anniversary Macau GP will be screened on ITV4 this Wednesday at 8pm.