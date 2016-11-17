Macau GP: Rutter on provisional pole

TT ace Michael Rutter set provisional pole during the opening qualifying session of this weekend’s 50th Macau Grand Prix.

Rutter, who is an eight-time winner around the 3.8-mile Guia street circuit, heads a BMW one-two-three with Martin Jessopp and Ian Hutchinson second and third quickest respectively.

John McGuinness is fourth and Honda Racing team-mate Conor Cummins eighth. Fellow Manxie Dan Kneen sits in 15th on his Mar-Train Yamaha ahead of tonight’s final qualifying session, which gets under way at 11.30pm GMT.

The 12-lap race, which will be screened live on BT Sport 3, starts at 7.30am (GMT) on Saturday morning.