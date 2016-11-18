Macau Grand Prix: Jessopp takes pole

Martin Jessopp is on pole for Saturday morning’s 50th Macau Grand Prix.

Jessopp, who was a podium finisher in this year’s Lightweight TT, pipped eight-time Macau winner Michael Rutter to pole in Friday’s second qualifying session.

Newcomer Glenn Irwin is an impressive third on the grid ahead of TT regular Gary Johnson, Stuart Easton and Horst Saiger.

Last year’s winner Peter Hickman is seventh, John McGuinness eighth and Honda team-mate Conor Cummins ninth.

Ian Hutchinson rounds out the top 10 just ahead of Cummins’s fellow Manxman Dan Kneen.

The 12-lap race takes place at 7.30am GMT on Saturday and will be shown live on BT Sport 3. A highlights show will be on ITV4 on Wednesday, November 23 at 8pm.