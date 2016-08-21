Maiden MotoGP win for Crutchlow

Ramsey resident Cal Crutchlow won today’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno.
The LCR Honda man gambled on hard compound rear wets in poor conditions to beat the factory Yamaha of Valentino Rossi and the Repsol Honda of Marc Marquez.
Crutchlow qualified 10th in dry conditions on Saturday, but caught the rest of the top-10 out in the race who all chose soft compound tyres.
He is the first British rider to win a premier GP race since Barry Sheene in 1981.
