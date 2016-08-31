Manx Grand Prix: Dudgeon wins Junior GP in style

Ramsey’s Andrew Dudgeon won a dramatic four-lap Mylchreests Junior Manx Grand Prix on Wednesday lunchtime.

The Manxman set a new race record and became the ninth MGP rider to lap the Mountain Course at more than 120mph as he brought home his 600 Honda just 3.707 seconds ahead of early leader Tom Weeden.

Triumph-mounted Weeden had led the corrected time charts until the final lap of the contest that was delayed an hour and a half because of damp roads. Dudgeon took to the lead as they passed the Grandstand for the penultimate time, before clocking a final lap of 120.212mph (18 minutes 49.904 seconds) to clinch the victory.

Coming home third was was Knaresbrough’s Joe Akroyd a minute and 34.936 seconds down on Weeden.

Barry Lee Evans was fourth, Mike Moulai fifth and David Lumsden sixth. Manxman Glenn Harrison was ninth.

Ireland’s Andrew Farrell had been on course for a podium finish, but crashed heading into Glen Helen on the last lap. He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with arm and shoulder injuries.

