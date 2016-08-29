Manx Grand Prix: Newcomers win for Evans

Manxman Michael Evans joined the illustrious list of IMGold Manx Grand Prix Newcomers winners on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old from Santon brought home his 600cc Suzuki in a new race record, 24.925 seconds ahead of fast-finishing Austrian Julian Trummer on corrected time.

The latter Honda-mounted man pipped early leader Wayne Humble to runner-up spot by only 0.464s at the conclusion of the four-lap race.

Port Erin’s Brendan Fargher was fourth and Douglas’ Jamie Williams fifth.

In the concurrent Newcomers’ B race, Australia’s Paul van der Heiden came home first in a new race record 10.287 seconds ahead of Marc Ironside, the latter setting a new class lap record of 111.101mph (20min 22.564sec) on his last trip round the Mountain Course.

Third-place man Jonathan Perry looked the Newcomers B’s likely winner in the race’s early stages, only to suffer problems in the pits at the end of lap two, which wiped out the 16.478-second lead he had built up.

Full report and reaction in Thursday’s Manx Independent.

The Manx Grand Prix continues on Wednesday with the four-lap Junior MGP at 10.15am and the Supertwin/Lightweight MGP at 1.15pm.