Manx Grand Prix: Weeden wins thrilling Senior race

Tom Weeden staged a dramatic last-lap comeback to win Friday’s delayed Full Factory Winnerswear Senior Manx Grand Prix.
Wednesday’s Junior MGP winner Andrew Dudgeon had held a 9.749-second lead at the head of the corrected time charts at Glen Helen on the final trip round the Mountain Course. The 22-year-old from Maidstone, however, put in a 121.109mph last lap to pip the long-time leader to the win by only 0.674 seconds.
Joe Akroyd finished a further 32.491 seconds down on Ramsey man Dudgeon at the conclusion of the four-lap race that was delayed an hour and a half because of damp roads.
Richard Wilson, Michael Moulai and Royce Rowe completed the top six, while Peel’s Glenn Harrison finished ninth.
Full report in Tuesday’s Examiner.
