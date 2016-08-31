Manx Grand Prix: Wins for Hodson and Sayle

Jamie Hodson and Dan Sayle claimed flag-to-flag victories in Wednesday afternoon’s Supertwin and Lightweight races.

Hodson, who follows in the tyre tracks of brother Rob who won last year’s race, claimed a 16.744-second win in the former. David Lumsden edged out the morning’s Junior MGP Andrew Dudgeon for runner-up spot in the Manx Grand Prix Supporters Club-sponsored race.

Manxman Dan Sayle won the Lightweight MGP

Sayle’s Lightweight victory on the Moto3 Honda was bit more comfortable. The multiple sidecar TT winning passenger landed his second MGP victory by the margin of one minute 46.010 seconds from Rikki McGovern.

There was heartbreak for Ballasalla’s Dave Taylor who looked set to finish third, but agonisingly ran out of fuel at Governor’s Dip on the last lap. This meant a surprised Elwyn Fryer landed the third and final podium place.

More in Friday’s Isle of Man Courier.