McGuinness clinches first Classic TT in Senior

John McGuinness, riding the Team Winfield Paton, won his first Classic TT Race in Saturday’s Bennetts Senior Classic TT Race.

The sunshine came out in the island for the first race day for the Isle of Man Classic TT Races presented by Bennetts and conditions were reported as dry all round the course.

The 23-time TT winner from Morecambe, who has retired in his three previous attempts, set a new lap record of 113.342mph and race record in the process.

McGuinness and Dean Harrison, on the Black Eagle Racing MV Agusta, were separated by fractions of a second on the opening two laps before a decisive late pit strategy by Team Winfield eventually saw McGuinness take the win by 20 seconds. Maria Costello claimed the final step on the podium in impressive fashion.

Dom Herbertson finished as the leading privateer in sixth place on the Herbertson Racing Honda in a time of 104.499mph/ 1:26.39.213.

Hefyn Owen riding the Owen Racing 500 Matchless is currently the leading contender for the Peter Williams Trophy which is awarded to the highest-placed AJS or Matchless rider in either the Junior or Senior Classic TT races.

All eyes will be on Monday’s Okells Junior Classic TT Race to see if Owen’s 11th-placed finish proves decisive.