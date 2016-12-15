McGuinness receives prestigious BRDC award

John McGuinness received the prestigious award of honorary membership of the BRDC at the annual award ceremony in London last week.

Honorary membership of the exclusive British Racing Drivers’ Club is by invitation of the directors only and McGuinness is only the second motorcycle racer to have been offered membership purely on his achievements on two wheels after Valentino Rossi in 2015.

There are others within the club who are known for their success on two wheels, but all of these have qualified for membership from their four-wheel achievements.

Recently-retired F1 champion Nico Rosberg was also in attendance and won the trophy for the fastest lap of the season at Silverstone.

‘Wow, I wasn’t expecting this at all, but a great surprise,’ said McGuinness, receiving the award from BRDC president Derek Warwick. ‘I’m super proud and humbled. Thank you,’ added the 23-time TT winner.

Membership of the BRDC is highly sought after and extremely difficult to achieve. The list of members, past and present, reads like a who’s who of motorsport.

Sir Stirling Moss OBE, Damon Hill OBE, Nigel Mansell CBE, Sir Chris Hoy MBE and 2017 Renault Sport Formula One Team driver Jolyon Palmer joined over 300 guests to celebrate at this exclusive event, which also supported the BRDC Benevolent Fund.

(Pictured right) John McGuinness is interviewed by ceremony host Jake Humphrey