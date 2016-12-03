No schedule changes for 2017 TT

The qualifying and race schedule for the 2017 TT will remain unchanged from this year.

The 2016 event saw records tumble as the fierce rivalry between Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop saw the pair dominate proceedings, taking five race wins between them, with the outright lap record for the Mountain Course obliterated by both men.

The 2017 TT will commence with a week of qualifying from Saturday, May 27. The race schedule will open one week later with the Superbike on Saturday, June 3, followed by the first of two Sidecar races.

Monday, June 5 will feature the first Supersport race and the Superstock TT, while a packed Wednesday will get underway with the second Supersport event, followed by the Lightweight and Zero race for clean emissions machines.

The newly-tagged ‘championship day’ on Friday, June 9 will fire up with the second Sidecar race and conclude with the traditional Senior six-lap solo event.

lintin and mercer

to team up at rc express

Bristol-based RC Express Racing have announced that twice TT winner Ivan Lintin will again spearhead their assault next year alongside new team-mate Steve Mercer.

Having won the Lightweight (Supertwin) race for the past two years, Lincolnshire ace Lintin will attempt to take a rare treble in what will be the 32-year-old’s third season with the team.

Mercer deputised for the injured Lintin at the Ulster Grand Prix in August where the Kent rider adapted well to the Kawasaki machinery to secure eighth and ninth places in the two Superbike races as well as setting his best lap round the 7.4-mile Dundrod Course at 131.423mph.

‘It was great working with the team,’ said Mercer. ‘There was an immediate connection between us.’