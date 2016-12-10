Radcliffe’s the Butchers back Jamie Coward for 2017 season

Radcliffe’s the Butchers of Castletown is to back Jamie Coward in all the major road race meetings next year, including the TT.

Coward, a 25-year-old bricklayer from Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire finished runner-up in this year’s TT Privateers’ Championship and is a well-respected runner on the pure road courses.

The Radcliffe’s team, run by amiable southside butcher Chris Lennon, has an ex-PTR (Simon Buckmaster) high-spec CBR600 Honda for the Supersport races and a 2015 BMW S1000RR which they will run in Superstock-spec in the big bike events.

The team also has backing from IEG (International Energy Group) and Motul Oils.

Coward has signed a two-year deal with the team and the 2017 will include the TT, post-TT and Southern 100 on-island, the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in Northern Ireland and the four meetings at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough.

Billown is very much the home course for the Radclffe’s Racing team and Coward will no doubt be going all out to go one step higher on the podium in next year’s Southern 100 to bring the laurel wreaths home to the Malew Street-based shop, a few hundred yards away from the start and finish straight.

As a warm-up to the NW200, Coward will also contest a round of the British championships (BSB).

Lennon, who sponsored Chris Palmer in his latter years, has a good team around him and is particularly thankful to spannerman Dave Clarke and John Preston (Pee Wee).