Rea could wrap up WSBK crown this weekend

Castletown resident Jonathan Rea could seal back-to-back world superbike titles this weekend in Spain.

The reigning champion heads into the penultimate round of the 2016 series with a 48-point lead over Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes.

With only two races at Jerez this weekend and two in Qatar at the end of the month to go, there’s a maximum of 100 points left to play for. This means Rea could secure the title in Spain as he did last year.

Rea said: ‘Jerez holds very special memories so I am excited to go back there.

‘It seems like we are in a good way with the bike in races and this is the first opportunity I have to win the championship this weekend.

‘If we do a good job we can achieve our target of being world champions.

‘That is in the back of my mind but also we have to be clever, because Tom and Chaz [Davies] are riding really strongly and I am sure some others will also be strong in Jerez.

‘I’ll just try to go out and have two solid races. I have a lot of support coming from back home.’