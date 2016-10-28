Rea lining up a historic second world title in Qatar

Jonathan Rea is only a couple of points away from retaining his Superbike World Championship crown heading into this weekend’s final round in Qatar.

The Castletown resident presently enjoys a 48-point lead over fellow Kawasaki Racing Team rider Tom Sykes, who needs to win both races and hope that Rea scores no more than a single point to deny the Ulsterman the title.

If Rea does win, and with the balance of mathematical probability very much on his side, he is likely to become the first rider since Carl Fogarty in 1998-99 to win back-to-back championships in the World SBK category.

He would also be the first Kawasaki rider to win more than one title and the ninth WorldSBK rider to achieve more than one championship win.

‘I am happy to finish the season at Losail because it is a circuit that I really enjoy,’ said Jonathan, prior to jetting out to the Middle Easte earlier this week.

‘The atmosphere of Qatar - being a night race, in the middle of the desert, surrounded by five star hotels - is cool. All my family will be there and a lot of my friends are making the trip as well because I hope to cap off an amazing season with the championship win. That is what we have been working hard for all season.’

l Last weekend, fellow Manx resident Cal Crutchlow became the first British rider to win the Australian MotoGP and the first since Barry Sheene in 1979 to win two GPs in a single season.

A full report appeared in Tuesday’s Examiner.