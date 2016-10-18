Rea’s title celebrations put on hold for a couple of weeks

Castletown resident Jonathan Rea will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on a second successive World Superbike crown.

A third and a second place at this weekend’s round in Jerez in Spain wasn’t enough to mathematically clinch the 29-year-old the title.

Heading to the championship’s final stop in Qatar at the end of the month, Rea holds a 48-point lead with only 50 points left to play for.

The Ulsterman’s latest results and those of main title rival and team-mate Tom Sykes, who grabbed a third and a second over the weekend, were enough to seal Kawasaki the series’ constructors’ silverware.

Rea said on Sunday: ‘I am satisfied with the championship gap. We can go to Qatar in a relaxed mood and look to pick up the target there.

‘To date we have had nine race wins and done a very good job. I struggled with traction front and rear today and Jerez is a low-grip track. As soon as the grip went off I was starting to struggle a lot.’