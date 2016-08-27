Record-breaking Lightweight win for Anstey

The clock was well and truly turned back on Saturday with the return of 250cc two strokes to the TT Mountain Course for the first time since 2002.

In a stunning race, Bruce Anstey posted the fastest ever Lightweight Mountain Course lap on his way to winning the inaugural Sure Lightweight TT, the second race of the day at the Classic TT presented by Bennetts.

The team, and Bruce, now has the distinction of holding both two stroke records, following the success with the YZR 500 two stroke Yamaha last year.

Appropriately Charlie Williams, who won five 250cc TT Races and achieved a further three podiums, started the race which got underway on time at 4.15pm.

Dan Cooper, the former 125 British champion, who was due to get away first, failed in a belated attempt to post a qualifying lap earlier in the afternoon and didn’t start.

Michael Rutter on the Ducati was also absent from the start line, which meant that the much anticipated Valvoline Racing by Padgetts Motorcycles Honda 250 ridden by Bruce Anstey was first away. It was particularly poignant for Anstey, who won the last 250 two-stroke race at the TT in 2002.

Anstey was immediately on the pace and was first to Glen Helen, establishing a lead of almost two seconds from Ian Lougher, riding the Laylaw Racing Yamaha, at the first checkpoint with Ryan Kneen on CBG contractors Yamaha in third place less than a second further back.

However, news came through shortly after that Kneen had retired at Douglas Road Corner leaving Phil Harvey on the CSC Racing Honda to move up to third place at Ballaugh Bridge.

At the front of the field, Anstey was in total control with a lead of almost 10 seconds from Lougher by Ramsey with Phil Harvey a further 23 seconds back in third.

That remained the order at the end of the opening lap with Anstey’s 117.170/ 19:19.242) giving him a commanding lead of over 16 seconds from Lougher (115.486/ 19:36.147) with Harvey third in 111.937/ 20:13.437. Local man Dan Kneen, who was running well in sixth, retired at ‘The Nook’, just before the Grandstand.

Anstey really threw down the gauntlet on the second lap and by Ramsey he held a lead of more than 37 seconds from Lougher. All eyes were on the clock at the Grandstand and, even though he was slowing for the pits, the Kiwi still broke John McGuinness’s outright Lightweight TT lap record of 118.29 (19:08.200) set in 1999, posting a new fastest lap of 118.774 (19:03.876).

Lougher maintained his second place with Harvey continuing to hold third place but Paul Owen moved up into fourth ahead of fellow Wesh rider Charles Rhys-Hardisty on the second lap.

There was no change at the front of the field where Anstey extended his lead over Lougher to more than a minute by Glen Helen and his third lap of 112.207/ 20:10.511 gave him an unassailable lead of over one minute 10 seconds heading into the final lap.

Anstey was able to ride conservatively on the last lap and duly clinched the first Lightweight Classic TT Race with a lap of 116.012/ 19:30.808, which gave him an overall race time of 115.982/ 1:18.04.437.

Lougher finished runner-up in 114.409/ 1:19.08.846, more than two minutes ahead of Harvey with Owen a further 10 seconds back in fourth ahead of Hardisty who completed the top five with 109.310/ 1:22.50.368. The latter had the consolation of finishing as the leading privateer.