Rutter to the fore in qualifying

Michael Dunlop again set the pace in the second qualifying session for the 2016 Classic TT presented by Bennetts, topping the board in the Superbike class on Tuesday evening.

Ian Lougher also again topped the board in the Lightweight class while Dean Harrison and Michael Rutter posted the best times in the Senior and Junior sessions respectively.

A revision to the schedule for Tuesday’s qualifying session saw the Superbike and Lightweight machines out first on the Mountain Course. Conditions were clearly testing with clerk of the course Gary Thompson reporting damp patches particularly under the trees around the course, although the low mist reported on the Mountain earlier in the day had lifted.

Manxman Dan Kneen and Jamie Coward were first away on the Mistral Racing Kawasakis followed by Danny Webb on the Team Classic Suzuki and Rutter on the Harris Yamaha. William Dunlop, a late entry, also went out on a ZXR Kawasaki.

Michael Dunlop seemed unaffected by the conditions and was fastest to the first timing point at Glen Helen, ultimately completing an opening lap of 122.650mph (18m 27.440s) on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69, which proved to be the fastest time of the night.

Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki (121.101), Rutter (120.763), James Hillier on the Mistral Racing Kawasaki (120.336) and Ivan Lintin (120.160) on the Devitt RC Express Racing Kawasaki all posted laps over 120mph on their opening laps in the Superbike class.

Bruce Anstey, however, was reported to be an early retirement at Barregarrow on his opening lap on the Valvoline Racing by Padgetts Motorcycles Yamaha YZR 500, but Rutter (120.163) and Michael Dunlop (116.996) both managed to get an additional lap although both were slower than their opening efforts.

In the Lightweight Classic TT session, which ran concurrently to the Superbikes, Lougher improved marginally on his previous evening’s time to top the board with 113.893mph (19:52.597) on his second lap of the session from experienced campaigner Phil Harvey (107.649) and fellow Welshman Paul Owen (103.405).

In the Senior Classic TT session that got underway at 7.10pm after a short delay, John McGuinness was an early retiree at Ballacraine on the Winfield Paton. Even though the weather was beginning to close in, and it was noticeably darker at the Grandstand, many of the Classic TT competitors were still able to get vital qualifying laps in.

Dean Harrison topped the Senior Classic TT board on the Black Eagle Racing MV from McGuinness’s Winfield team-mate Conor Cummins, who again posted a solid lap (104.857), and Jamie Coward on the Ted Woof Manx Norton (104.628).

Rutter on the Ripley Land Racing Honda continued his dominance of the Junior class with the only ton of the evening (100.182) from William Dunlop (96.885) and Dave Moffitt (96.232).

Manx Grand Prix

Local riders Andrew Dudgeon and newcomer Michael Evans both put in impressive performances in the second qualifying session for the 2016 Manx Grand Prix powered by IMGold.

Ramsey resident Dudgeon posted the fastest time of the evening – 116.906 (19:21.860) on the GSX-R Suzuki that he will ride in the Junior and Senior MGP Races next Wednesday and Friday.

Fellow Manx rider Michael Evans topped the MGP Newcomers A leaderboard with 110.059 (20:34.253), although on a good night for local riders Brendan Fargher was only 10 seconds slower with 109.127 (20:44.677) and the pair look set for a battle royale in Monday’s Newcomers A Race.

A revision to the schedule for Tuesday’s qualifying session saw the Junior and Senior competitors out first on the track alongside the Classic TT competitors.

Dudgeon’s opening lap proved to be the fastest of the session, although Andrew Farrell went close on his second lap with 116.290 (19:28.007) while Tom Weedon also improved his time on his second lap with 116.028 (19:30.650) to complete the top three in the MGP Junior class.

Dudgeon and Weeden’s linked times were the top two on the Senior board with Wigan rider Jamie Hodson’s second lap of 114.548 (19:45.778) on the JGH Racing Yamaha completing the top three in the Senior session.

Australian Paul Van Der Heiden was clearly coming to terms with the Mountain Course with the Adelaide-based rider posting 100.940 (22:25.630) which was the fastest Newcomer B lap. Van Der Heiden’s time was particularly credible given that the newcomers experienced probably the most challenging conditions of the session.

Local Dan Sayle continues to dominate the Lightweight/SuperTwin class and his time of 104.385 (21:41.219) was almost 45 seconds ahead of second-placed Dave Taylor (100.925) who was the only other rider over 100mph in the class on the night.

Alan Cunningham and Gavin Brown were reported to have been involved in an accicent at the 32nd Milestone. Brown was unhurt but Cunningham was taken by airmed to Noble’s Hospital with suspected chest injuries.